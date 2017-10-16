SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler was the epitome of cool and calmness after winning his second trophy as a coach at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

After his team’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Cape Town City in an MTN8 final that finished 1-1 after 120 minutes‚ Tinkler hardly showed his delight‚ at least facially.

He described his cup win as a fantastic start to his SuperSport stint and said he was very excited.

But being the hard-working and no-frills coach that we have come to know‚ Tinkler said he was still determined to achieve more with the club.

“Being the type of the person I am‚ I want more. We have another massive game coming up at the weekend and I want us to win it so that we can get to another final.

“Winning trophies must become an addiction and a drug for us. That’s where you major yourself against the best.”

Tinkler’s side will leave on Thursday for Tunisia, where they will meet Club Africain in the second-leg of the Caf Confederation Cup in Tunis on Sunday.

The first leg of the Confed Cup tie finished 1-1 in Pretoria two weeks ago.