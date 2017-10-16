Race blues for Buckingham following Hawaii bike curse

Port Elizabeth professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham’s heart aches following persistent bike troubles to end 26th in the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Buckingham finished in eight hours, 44 minutes and nine seconds, some distance behind Germany’s Patrick Lange, who won the race in 8:01:40 on Saturday.

The former Victoria Park pupil said he was bitterly disappointed not to have done better in an event he said he was primed for.

“Words cannot describe how disappointed I am! After training my ass off for 18 weeks and feeling in the best shape ever,” he said on is Facebook page.

“I know it’s after race blues but this one has hit hard.