Not using Patosi could have cost side cup, says coach

Benni McCarthy acknowledged that his inexperience might have cost his side, after not utilising one of his most experienced players, Ayanda Patosi, in the MTN 8 final loss to SuperSport United. United were eventually crowned as champions of the 10th edition of the cup after they won 4-2 on penalty shootouts at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 of extra time.

The former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who is in his first job as a professional coach‚ also gave credit to his counterpart and former Bafana teammate Eric Tinkler (47)‚ admitting that his experience had played a huge role in the outcome of this match.

It was then left to the heroics of SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams‚ who saved Lyle Lakay and Judas Moseamedi’s spot kicks‚ for Amatsatsantsa to win their second top eight trophy and a cool R8-million in prize money.

In the end McCarthy, who would have celebrated an early 40th birthday present with victory (his birthday is on November 12)‚ accepted that perhaps he should have brought on Patosi in the second half to help his team.

“There [on substitutes] I accept that maybe the inexperience kicked in, or maybe it was just the excitement of seeing that it was close to 90 minutes,” he said.

“I thought ‘let’s just close the midfield‚ close the back’‚ hoping to hold to the win. It would have been remarkable if I had won this cup in my first final.”

McCarthy said it was a game they should have won after leading 1-0 for 80 minutes through Sibusiso Masina’s 23rd-minute goal.

Although SuperSport dominated the first 20 minutes‚ it was McCarthy’s team which finished the first half stronger after taking the lead, with Teko Modise dictating terms in Cape Town City’s favour in the midfield.

Fearing defeat‚ Tinkler made a number of substitutes of his own‚ bringing Thabo Mnyamane‚ Dove Wome and Sifiso Myeni before the 78th minute.