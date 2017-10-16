Amla and De Kock show Bangladesh how it’s done

Most one-sided match in limited overs history

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock won the most one-sided match in limited overs history for South Africa in Kimberley yesterday. In the process, they crushed any hope Bangladesh had of celebrating Mushfiqur Rahim’s historic hundred with a win.

Mushfiqur’s unbeaten 110 was the first century scored by a Bangladeshi in any of the 34 matches they have played against South Africa, regardless of the format, and their total of 278/7 was their highest in an ODI against South Africa.

But risibly harmless bowling saw South Africa chase down the target with 7.1 overs remaining and all 10 wickets standing.

The 282 runs De Kock and Amla shared represents a world-record thrashing, surpassing the 256 runs Jason Roy and Alex Hales shared in England’s 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in June last year.

“When you’re bossing the game it’s easy to throw your wicket away when you’re 150 without loss, but the guys were hungry,” appreciative captain Faf du Plessis said.

De Kock’s undefeated 168, which he scored off 145 balls with 21 fours and two sixes, was his 14th ton in ODIs.

Amla extended his record as South Africa’s champion centurion in the format to 26 with his 110 not out, from 112 deliveries, which included eight fours.

The partnership was the joint-third highest for the first wicket in all ODI cricket, and South Africa’s highest for any wicket against any opponents.

It made De Kock and Amla the country’s most successful pair of batsmen.

No other South African pair have scored as many runs together in ODIs as the 3 664 owned by De Kock and Amla.