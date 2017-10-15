Retaining talent the problem

One of the biggest challenges facing the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) is to unearth, nurture and retain the next generation of homegrown diamonds – like Siya Kolisi and Curwin Bosch.

Talent identification is one of many tasks EPRU president Andre Rademan has set himself as he bids to get the union back on its feet after a debilitating cash crisis.

Discovering talent in this rugby-mad region could prove to be the easy part for the EPRU.

The more problematic part of the equation will be to retain the services those young stars once they reach the senior ranks.

Rademan says his executive have been working around the clock in a bid to put EP rugby back on an even keel.

While identifying the next generation of stars will be tough, a much bigger challenge will be to retain their services.

Because of the cash issues faced by the EPRU, unions like the Bulls and Sharks have used their greater financial muscle to lure away EP’s best prospects.

Elaborate scouting networks, armed with fat cheque books, have been fishing in EP’s waters for some time.

It is sad that homegrown heroes like Kolisi and Bosch never even pulled on an EP jersey at senior level before they were snapped up by the Stormers and Sharks respectively.

Successful talent scouting is one of many components of an EPRU turnaround strategy designed to end a dismal losing streak by all the teams playing under their banner.

“There are lot of players like Curwin Bosch and Siya Kolisi. They need identifying and that is our challenge,” Rademan said.

If EP can hang on to local talent, it is also bound to have the knock-on effect of greater fan awareness in the region, which in turn will boost crowd attendances at Kings matches.

The president wants to ensure that the dismal performances of the EP U19, EPU21 and EP Currie Cup First Division teams this season are brought to an end.

If one examines the combined record of the three EP teams collectively, they have played 25 matches and lost them all.