Retaining talent the problem
One of the biggest challenges facing the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) is to unearth, nurture and retain the next generation of homegrown diamonds – like Siya Kolisi and Curwin Bosch.
Talent identification is one of many tasks EPRU president Andre Rademan has set himself as he bids to get the union back on its feet after a debilitating cash crisis.
Discovering talent in this rugby-mad region could prove to be the easy part for the EPRU.
The more problematic part of the equation will be to retain the services those young stars once they reach the senior ranks.
Rademan says his executive have been working around the clock in a bid to put EP rugby back on an even keel.
While identifying the next generation of stars will be tough, a much bigger challenge will be to retain their services.
Because of the cash issues faced by the EPRU, unions like the Bulls and Sharks have used their greater financial muscle to lure away EP’s best prospects.
Elaborate scouting networks, armed with fat cheque books, have been fishing in EP’s waters for some time.
It is sad that homegrown heroes like Kolisi and Bosch never even pulled on an EP jersey at senior level before they were snapped up by the Stormers and Sharks respectively.
Successful talent scouting is one of many components of an EPRU turnaround strategy designed to end a dismal losing streak by all the teams playing under their banner.
“There are lot of players like Curwin Bosch and Siya Kolisi. They need identifying and that is our challenge,” Rademan said.
If EP can hang on to local talent, it is also bound to have the knock-on effect of greater fan awareness in the region, which in turn will boost crowd attendances at Kings matches.
The president wants to ensure that the dismal performances of the EP U19, EPU21 and EP Currie Cup First Division teams this season are brought to an end.
If one examines the combined record of the three EP teams collectively, they have played 25 matches and lost them all.
And it does not get much better when one looks at the Southern Kings’ performances in the PRO14.
The SA Rugby-controlled Kings are bottom on Conference B after losing their opening six matches.
Rademan says the key to ensuring that the rugby talent is allowed to flourish lies with a new academy which his union is busy planning in conjunction with Nelson Mandela University.
An alarmed president said some club players did not have the correct nourishment to compete at a higher level.
“The previous academy has collapsed because SA Rugby does not sponsor academies any more,” Rademan said.
“There is task team working at the moment between EPRU and the university to form a new academy. This is not only pertaining to rugby, but to give the players a future because the game of rugby ends somewhere.”
Asked why the all the EPRU teams performed so poorly, Rademan said: “You must realise that at the moment it is all amateur people playing in a professional entity. When we took over this union there was nothing. It was absolutely destroyed. There is no quick fix and we are busy with a process. We must unite this union. If we are a united front we will win this battle. Everything is slowly falling into place.”
Rademan said the closure of the previous academy had resulted in a downward spiral of on-field performance by all EP teams.
“Our academy fell flat and that is the reason teams are not performing. The players must come through a high-performance academy.
“You can’t take a player from a club environment and put him into a high-performance environment. He will break his back or neck.
“That is why we are busy with the university. Some of our club players are brilliant and talented, but they do not even have food to eat. There are nourishment and fitness levels involved. We are winning the financial battle. Now starts the battle on the field.
“That will be done through the structure, the university and the academy and players can move into the U19 U121 and senior Currie Cup and PRO14 teams.
Rademan said the EPRU were determined to elevate all their teams to the highest level to gain optimal results.
If EP’s president achieves his talent identification, financial and academy goals, a bright future is beckoning.