Race day for Scribantes

History will be made today when four members of the Scribante family will be racing on the same day for the very first time at the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit. Adding to the Scribante racing legacy is the fact that the circuit was built by their father and grandfather, the late Aldo Scribante senior.

Celso, 73, and Aldo junior, 45, will take part in the Eastern Province Regional Modified Saloons event while Silvio, 44, and Franco, 47, will race in the Mopar Three-Hour Endurance Race.

The first race starts at 8am, with the last race taking place at 5pm.

However, the biggest highlight of the day will be the fact that Celso will be racing in his father’s original Formula Atlantic racing car and will be taking part in motor racing for the very first time today after 59 years.

After the death of his brother in a road accident, Aldo senior never allowed his son Celso to participate in motor racing and rather bought him a go kart for his 21st birthday.

“I started racing when I was 21 years old but I raced go karts because my dad did not allow me to race the big circuit,” Celso said.

“At my 21st he gave me a go kart as my present.

“He said ‘do this form of racing rather than the big stuff’. I must be honest, I got everything out of motor racing from karting and I retired when I was 48 years old after winning my last SA Championship.

“At 73, it is the first time that I’ll start with motor cars. I am very excited. It’s the same as karting, it’s just that the vehicles are much bigger. I would say the karts for their size are the same sort of speed.”

The well-known Aldo Scribante Race Track on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth was built by the late Aldo Scribante senior in 1973. The senior Scribante was passionate about fast cars.

The track is a 2.5km long and 10 metres wide, tarmac surfaced and tight and narrow, demanding perfect driving and setup to achieve good lap times.

The racing circuit caters for a number of racing sections which includes the regional motor saloon cars (Eastern Cape Saloon Car Championship (ECSCC), regional motor cycles ( Port Elizabeth plays host to the PE200), historic, classic, and marque motor cars ( Street Car Challenge). The track also hosts drag racing. Celso said there had not been any major upgrades to the track since it was built.

“Since it was built we have only done resurfacing on the circuit and it is due now for another upgrade before the end of the year,” he said.

Aldo’s love for the fast cars rubbed off on his son Celso who, in turn, transferred the passion to his sons Aldo junior and Silvio.

“It started with my dad when I was still a youngster. I used to go with him to racing and helped in the pits as well.