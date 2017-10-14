Race day for Scribantes
History will be made today when four members of the Scribante family will be racing on the same day for the very first time at the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit. Adding to the Scribante racing legacy is the fact that the circuit was built by their father and grandfather, the late Aldo Scribante senior.
Celso, 73, and Aldo junior, 45, will take part in the Eastern Province Regional Modified Saloons event while Silvio, 44, and Franco, 47, will race in the Mopar Three-Hour Endurance Race.
The first race starts at 8am, with the last race taking place at 5pm.
However, the biggest highlight of the day will be the fact that Celso will be racing in his father’s original Formula Atlantic racing car and will be taking part in motor racing for the very first time today after 59 years.
After the death of his brother in a road accident, Aldo senior never allowed his son Celso to participate in motor racing and rather bought him a go kart for his 21st birthday.
“I started racing when I was 21 years old but I raced go karts because my dad did not allow me to race the big circuit,” Celso said.
“At my 21st he gave me a go kart as my present.
“He said ‘do this form of racing rather than the big stuff’. I must be honest, I got everything out of motor racing from karting and I retired when I was 48 years old after winning my last SA Championship.
“At 73, it is the first time that I’ll start with motor cars. I am very excited. It’s the same as karting, it’s just that the vehicles are much bigger. I would say the karts for their size are the same sort of speed.”
The well-known Aldo Scribante Race Track on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth was built by the late Aldo Scribante senior in 1973. The senior Scribante was passionate about fast cars.
The track is a 2.5km long and 10 metres wide, tarmac surfaced and tight and narrow, demanding perfect driving and setup to achieve good lap times.
The racing circuit caters for a number of racing sections which includes the regional motor saloon cars (Eastern Cape Saloon Car Championship (ECSCC), regional motor cycles ( Port Elizabeth plays host to the PE200), historic, classic, and marque motor cars ( Street Car Challenge). The track also hosts drag racing. Celso said there had not been any major upgrades to the track since it was built.
“Since it was built we have only done resurfacing on the circuit and it is due now for another upgrade before the end of the year,” he said.
Aldo’s love for the fast cars rubbed off on his son Celso who, in turn, transferred the passion to his sons Aldo junior and Silvio.
“It started with my dad when I was still a youngster. I used to go with him to racing and helped in the pits as well.
“When the two boys [his sons and Aldo senior’s grandsons] were about 12 to 13 years old I started them off in karting.
“They got me involved again and I was karting again.
“So all three us where racing until they started to get too close to me.
“I can remember in one race my eldest son, Aldo, came up alongside me and said ‘Hey Dad, what’s happening – move it’.
“Then it was time for me to bail out. Among the three of us we won six SA titles.
“Karting is such a good foundation for motor racing. “If you have that you will succeed in motor racing basically.”
Aldo junior said the biggest highlight of today’s race for him was the nostalgia that his father would have the opportunity to race one of his granddad’s original race cars after 59 years.
“If my grandfather was still alive I know for sure he would be here every day at the race meeting and give out advice.
“He wouldn’t miss a race meeting. Motor racing is in your blood.
“It’s an adrenalin that you require as a motor racing driver – that is why we do it.
“We enjoy it and the enjoyment part is the most important part,” he said.
Although the sport comes with much danger, Silvio also agreed with his brother.
“My cousin Franco, who is my teammate this weekend, had a severe accident while racing at Swartkops in Pretoria,” he recalled. “His accelerator jammed open flat out on a Ford Mustang.
“He broke both his hips and he was in a wheelchair for six months. He went through a major life-changing experience but now he is back racing again.
“We are hoping to break the lap record here today, which I think is sitting at 58.7 seconds a lap,” he said.
Well known in racing circles, the Scribante name is also closely association with the supply of ready-mix concrete in the Eastern Cape and the business has branches in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal and in Johannesburg.