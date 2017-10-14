Both are tough in the tackle‚ but also like to get forward, and for two strong operators they also posses a deft touch and the ability to bring others into play. This battle will definitely be one to watch.

Whoever controls the midfield today will have the greater chance of victory and there will be two no-nonsense operators in the middle of the park in the form of SuperSport’s Letsholonyane and City’s Austrian midfielder Putsche.

Keeping him quiet will be key, and the veteran City defender Robyn Johannes‚ who has shown fine form himself this campaign‚ will have to use all his experience to keep a lid on the Kiwi marksman.

SuperSport forward Brockie has an excellent scoring record in South African football and especially enjoys playing in cup competitions. The New Zealander already has three goals in the MTN8 this season and forms a dangerous partnership with Bradley Grobler up front.

Here are five match-ups that could decide the destination of the trophy in today’s MTN8 final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City in Durban.

Patosi:

Patosi has been a sensation for City this season‚ both from open play and with his dangerous set pieces. He tends to operate from the left-wing position‚ cutting inside‚ and tasked with tracing him is likely to be SuperSport right-back Nhlapo.

The latter has vied with Grant Kekana for a starting berth this season but looks to be winning the race as he perhaps offers a little more going forward. But first and foremost, he will be asked to stop the supply from Patosi‚ which has the potential to cause havoc at the back for SuperSport.

Morgan Gould v Lehlohonolo Majoro:

Two wily old campaigners who played together at Kaizer Chiefs for 18 months and know everything about each other’s game.

Majoro will be the chief threat among the City attackers with his composed finishing ability inside the six-yard box‚ while Gould is a good organiser and reader of the game who will look to make sure the striker does not get goal-side of him.

Gould has the greater physicality to his game‚ but Majoro has the pace‚ so it will be an interesting contrast in styles.

Dean Furman v Teko Modise:

Modise has battled with groin injuries at the start of the season, but should play some part in today’s clash. He is the perfect player to introduce should coach Benni McCarthy need to chase the game‚ or if he is looking to close up shop and dictate the tempo.

Furman is all helter-skelter in the centre of the park‚ making tackles and applying pressure on the players in possession.

If Modise gets any time on the ball‚ his vision‚ range of passing and ability to conjure chances from nothing will make him a dangerous opponent.