End of an era as Odwa hangs up his boots
It will truly be an end of an era at the end of this month as Sharks legend and ultimate professional Odwa Ndungane hangs up his boots and bows out of the game on his own terms.
It has been a distinguished career for the veteran that has spanned an incredible 17 years since he made his professional debut in 2000 and then more than a decade at the Sharks since joining up with them in 2005.
“It has been an incredible 12 years in Durban, this has been my home and these guys have become my family for more than a decade and it is sad that it has to come to an end,” Odwa said.
“I am trying not to think too much about the end. It is going to be very hard to say goodbye. I have been blessed to have been able to play this long and I am really going to miss pulling on the jersey.”
Odwa has at most three matches left to play, should the Sharks go all the way and make the final of the Currie Cup which will be played on the last Saturday of the month.
But he will first play in his tribute match this weekend against Western Province and then line up in the semifinals next weekend, with the Sharks’ opponents still to be decided.
“My focus now is just on the Western Province match, we don’t want to lose momentum before the semifinals so we want to win this game and take it into the semis and hopefully the final,” Odwa said.
“It would be amazing to win another Currie Cup title, but whether we win or lose it will be a very emotional occasion for me.”
However, Odwa will not be lost to South African rugby as he will join up with his twin brother, former Blue Bulls legend Akona, with the duo set to make their mark as sports agents based in Pretoria.
They will now be looking to nurture and guide the talents of up-and-coming rugby players.
“Akona has already got his licence and we have opened our agency already,” Odwa explained.
“We currently are representing four youngsters from around the country and we will be looking to increase that number as we grow the business.
“We want to give back just as much, if not more to the sport that gave us so many happy years and we hope to do that through this agency.” The brothers hold the distinguished record of being the only twins to have ever represented the Springboks, although never at the same time, and they only played together for a brief spell early in their professional careers.
“It was great to be able to play alongside Akona, even for a short spell, but it was also difficult because we played in the same position,” Odwa explained.
“But even when I moved to the Sharks and Akona went to the Bulls, it was still the most amazing vibe when we played against each other.
“The whole family would travel to Durban or Pretoria and it was just a wonderful experience, even though one of us always had to end up on the losing side.” The brothers did, however, play together for many years during their school years.
They were born in Mthatha before moving to East London, where they attended Hudson Park High School, turning out for their first team.
“Odwa and Akona have become folk heros at Hudson over the years. Everyone here prides themselves that they attended Hudson and the legacy that they have left behind is immense,” Hudson Park High School deputy headmaster Dave Alers said.
“They have been amazing, not only as rugby players, but also as decent, honest people who have been great role models for the kids.”
Following their school career Odwa made his professional debut for the Border Bulldogs in 2000, while Akona made his debut for the Mighty Elephants in 2003, before joining Odwa at the Bulldogs for a season.
“Odwa has had an amazing career and we wish him all the best,” Border Rugby director Dumisani Mhani said.
“We are very proud of both Odwa and Akona and what they have gone on to achieve over the years.” OF all the challenges that Christian Leali’ifano has faced since he was first diagnosed with leukaemia just over a year ago, and there have been many, it is the thought of being a role model for others that troubles the Australian international.
In his darkest days, such as when he struggled to lift his one-year-old son Jeremih without being overcome with fatigue back in February, he had his partner Luga and an unshakeable Christian faith to keep his spirits strong. So too did the memory of his father, Tavita, who died in 2006 before he was able to see Leali’ifano make his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies.
The 30-year-old had his father’s name tattooed on his left forearm after his death and, as he battled his illness after his diagnosis in August last year, he was imbued with a burning desire to return to full health so he could be a father again to his own son.
“You try to find an inspiration and motivation wherever you can and I think my faith was a big part of that,” said Leali’ifano.
Sitting inside Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium, he added: “Growing up as a young Christian boy in church, prayer was powerful and I felt it was truly powerful for me to lean on someone there and knowing that he is protecting you and has a plan for you was something that definitely inspired me.
“I think the tools and the hardships I have had in my life – losing my father – you definitely use to try to draw strength from.”
Yet eight months on since he was told he was in remission after undergoing a bone-marrow transplant and chemotherapy, Leali’ifano admits it is difficult to accept that his story is inspirational to others. Not because he does not want to help, but that he is aware others are not so fortunate as he is.
“The rugby community has been massive in helping me,” said Leali’ifano, who remarkably made his debut in the Champions Cup for Ulster against Wasps in the tournament opener in Belfast last night. “I probably didn’t expect the enormity of their support. Everyone has reached out and encouraged me and sort of called me an inspiration, which I find hard to accept. That part is really humbling.”
“I have probably found it a bit hard to know that there are people out there who are going through similar things and families that don’t have the same outcomes. [But] where I can inspire them to have hope and give them strength is something I am pretty proud of.”
It is impossible not to draw inspiration from Leali’ifano’s story, a remarkable journey of resilience that culminated with his decision to join Ulster on a short-term contract in August.
He lost 12.7kg in two weeks during the chemo treatment but never lost the determination to keep battling to reclaim his life, first as a father and then as a rugby player who has won 19 caps for the Wallabies, and has not given up hope of pulling on the green and gold again.
“It was all about health first. Get as healthy as I could to be a father again first and foremost, and then to be a rugby player after that again was a bonus.”
He made his first return as an athlete for the Brumbies in their Super Rugby quarterfinal defeat in July before joining Ulster.
Now Leali’ifano is already making his mark for Ulster, highlighting his time off the pitch to develop promising young talent as just as important as the impressive partnership he is striking with scrum-half John Cooney, as the former Connacht player attempts to fill the significant hole left by Ruan Pienaar’s departure.
“I’m only here for a short time so it’s about adding growth and developing some of the younger guys,” he said.
For now though the future can wait. Leali’ifano’s experience over the last 12 months has taught him that there is nothing like the present. And who can blame him.