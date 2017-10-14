End of an era as Odwa hangs up his boots

It will truly be an end of an era at the end of this month as Sharks legend and ultimate professional Odwa Ndungane hangs up his boots and bows out of the game on his own terms.

It has been a distinguished career for the veteran that has spanned an incredible 17 years since he made his professional debut in 2000 and then more than a decade at the Sharks since joining up with them in 2005.

“It has been an incredible 12 years in Durban, this has been my home and these guys have become my family for more than a decade and it is sad that it has to come to an end,” Odwa said.

“I am trying not to think too much about the end. It is going to be very hard to say goodbye. I have been blessed to have been able to play this long and I am really going to miss pulling on the jersey.”

Odwa has at most three matches left to play, should the Sharks go all the way and make the final of the Currie Cup which will be played on the last Saturday of the month.

But he will first play in his tribute match this weekend against Western Province and then line up in the semifinals next weekend, with the Sharks’ opponents still to be decided.

“My focus now is just on the Western Province match, we don’t want to lose momentum before the semifinals so we want to win this game and take it into the semis and hopefully the final,” Odwa said.

“It would be amazing to win another Currie Cup title, but whether we win or lose it will be a very emotional occasion for me.”

However, Odwa will not be lost to South African rugby as he will join up with his twin brother, former Blue Bulls legend Akona, with the duo set to make their mark as sports agents based in Pretoria.

They will now be looking to nurture and guide the talents of up-and-coming rugby players.

“Akona has already got his licence and we have opened our agency already,” Odwa explained.

“We currently are representing four youngsters from around the country and we will be looking to increase that number as we grow the business.

“We want to give back just as much, if not more to the sport that gave us so many happy years and we hope to do that through this agency.” The brothers hold the distinguished record of being the only twins to have ever represented the Springboks, although never at the same time, and they only played together for a brief spell early in their professional careers.

“It was great to be able to play alongside Akona, even for a short spell, but it was also difficult because we played in the same position,” Odwa explained.

“But even when I moved to the Sharks and Akona went to the Bulls, it was still the most amazing vibe when we played against each other.

“The whole family would travel to Durban or Pretoria and it was just a wonderful experience, even though one of us always had to end up on the losing side.” The brothers did, however, play together for many years during their school years.

They were born in Mthatha before moving to East London, where they attended Hudson Park High School, turning out for their first team.

“Odwa and Akona have become folk heros at Hudson over the years. Everyone here prides themselves that they attended Hudson and the legacy that they have left behind is immense,” Hudson Park High School deputy headmaster Dave Alers said.