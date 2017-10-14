Bay triathletes ready and raring to take on Ironman

Three Nelson Mandela Bay triathletes say they are ready and raring to take on the world’s toughest sportsmen at the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, today.

Kyle Buckingham, Hanson Singaphi and Bruce Gie will be among more than 2 000 athletes who will be in the starting line-up to embark on a 226km journey, which consists of a 3.86km swim, 180.2km bike ride and 42.2km run, that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spirit to earn the title of Ironman.

Professional athlete Buckingham, who finished in sixth place at Ironman Santa Cruz last month, has set his sights on a top 10 finish today.

Buckingham said he was more than prepared for the race this year after not being able to finish last year.

“The atmosphere in Kona around this time is crazy with so many athletes on the streets lining up for the Ironman World Champs and a crazy buzz going around.

“But what makes it great is that many people are coming to Kona for the first time. I remember my first time here in 2011 – I was one of the many athletes rolling around in the buzz visiting expos and coffee shops,” Buckingham said.

“I said to my wife the other day, I don’t think I could have prepared any better for this race. It’s definitely been my most successful build-up in my career in this sport.

“My wife and I work very hard every day to be the best team we can be and we hope it all pays off on Saturday [today].

“Finishing on the podium would be an absolute dream come true and can be very possible on a perfect day. However, my dream for the race would be just to finish strong and try for the top 10.”

After not finishing the race last year due to stomach problems, Buckingham said this time around he had changed his diet and race nutrition.