VP champs tradition still alive and well

It is time for the annual Victoria Park Tennis Club championships and, although the number of entries may be lower than in previous years, the spirit of the event is alive and well.

Chairman Dave Emslie said they were determined to continue the heritage of the championships, which could easily fall away with the decline in membership numbers.

“The club has been running since 1926 and we want to perpetuate and respect that history,” he said.

“Uniquely, we have a family playing, with Jayne Turner, a legend in South African tennis, her husband Brian, who has greatly improved over the years, and their son Tristan, who looks like Brian and plays like Jayne.”

Jayne and Tristan will pair up in the mixed doubles, with father and son taking a shot at the men’s doubles title.

Tristan said he had entered the championships to encourage club support.

“I love tennis and events like this keep the club going, and maintain the spirit of the sport,” the 26-year-old said.

The Turners are not the only family involved in the tournament, which takes place tomorrow and on Sunday.

Peter Sale and his son Michael are the No 1 seeds in the men’s doubles event. Both will also play in the singles and are in opposite sides of the draw.