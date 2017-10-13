Strictly business for Tinkler

SuperSport coach puts feelings aside ahead of MTN8 showdown with former team City

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes faceto-face with his former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tomorrow.

Tinkler coached Cape Town City in their first PSL campaign last season, helping them to a respectable third-place finish and also to Telkom Knockout success‚ earning many admirers.

“There is no sentiment because if you are a professional‚ you move on.

“It is about SuperSport United and winning things for them now‚” the former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder said as United readied for a clash that has the ingredients to be a thriller.

“We are going there with the attitude and mentality that we want to win‚ and if that happens we will celebrate with humility.

“At the end of the match we will still be friends regardless of what happened.”

Tinkler‚ now in his third full season as a PSL coach after his time at Orlando Pirates and City‚ dismissed suggestions that he would have an edge over former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy‚ who is in his first season as head coach of the Cape side.

“Stuart Baxter left a very good foundation here at SuperSport United and that is one of the main reasons I chose to come here – because of the quality of personnel at the club‚” the SuperSport coach said.

“But at the same time, I am bringing something different and new to the club and I have my own beliefs and philosophy.