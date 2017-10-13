Lion City in bid to regain lost ground
Motherwell side Lion City will be hunting their first win of the season when they host City Lads in an ABC Mostepe League fixture at the NU2 Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).
City have not won a game since the start of the league, with a loss and two draws on their list so far. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate against FC Buffalo.
The team hope to use their homeground advantage.
Meanwhile, Lads will also be looking to break their winless run this weekend.
The Mount Ayliff side’s most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Matta Milan.
Highbury will be out to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Future Tigers last weekend.
The loss was the PE side’s first setback in the league.
Rookies PE Stars will hope to keep the winning momentum going after their 1-0 victory against Sibanye in a PE derby.
The victory saw Stars bounce back from their first league defeat against Swartkops Valley United Brothers.
Subs host Bizana Pondo Chiefs at the NU2 Stadium in Motherwell, while Sibanye play struggling Try Again at the Gelvandale Stadium. Both games will take place today.