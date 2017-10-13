Lion City in bid to regain lost ground

Motherwell side Lion City will be hunting their first win of the season when they host City Lads in an ABC Mostepe League fixture at the NU2 Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

City have not won a game since the start of the league, with a loss and two draws on their list so far. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate against FC Buffalo.

The team hope to use their homeground advantage.

Meanwhile, Lads will also be looking to break their winless run this weekend.

The Mount Ayliff side’s most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Matta Milan.