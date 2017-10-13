Hard time ahead for Glasgow Warriors

While the Southern Kings take a three-week break, their next PRO14 opponents, Glasgow Warriors, are facing a tough fortnight campaigning in the European Champions Cup.

After losing their opening six matches, the Kings have a much-needed chance to regroup before facing the Warriors on October 27.

In contrast with the Kings, Glasgow have won all six of their opening PRO14 matches and now face Exeter Chiefs in their opening Cup clash.

Glasgow then play host to three-time European champions Leinster the following weekend ahead of back-to-back meetings in December with Montpellier, who are coached by former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter and are second in the French Top 14.

Glasgow centre Sam Johnson said his team were looking forward to bringing intensity and brutality to English champions Exeter Chiefs.

After making their first trip to South Africa, where they beat PRO14 newcomers Free State Cheetahs, Glasgow are on the road again this week to face the Chiefs.

The reigning English champions are among three class sides Glasgow must compete with during their forthcoming campaign.