After a rampaging performance against the All Blacks at Newlands last week‚ lock Eben Etzebeth has been installed as the Springbok captain for the remainder of the year.

Coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the appointment yesterday, hours after it was revealed that No 8 Warren Whiteley would not play again this season.

Whiteley was named as South Africa’s captain in June but suffered a groin injury before the third test against France – and has subsequently had surgery.

Although it was hoped Whiteley would tour Ireland‚ Europe and Britain with the Boks next month‚ his recovery has been slower than expected.

Etzebeth led the Springboks throughout the Rugby Championship‚ in which they ended third – despite losing only two of their six matches.

Coetzee said Etzebeth had been impressive in the new leadership role so far.

“Eben has really taken to his role as captain of the Springboks and it makes sense to retain him‚” the coach said.

“I know he is well respected by talking to opposition coaches and referees – and he enjoys the respect of his peers.