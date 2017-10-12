Red card for PRO14 refereeing

Standards are a joke after narrow win against Zebre, says Edinburgh coach

A row has broken out over the refereeing in the enlarged PRO14 tournament, with the standard being described as a joke. Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill launched a stunning attack after his side scraped past Zebre 16-15.

Edinburgh are grouped with the Southern Kings in conference B and the teams will clash in Port Elizabeth on December 1.

Over the past few weeks, Kings head coach Deon Davids and skipper Michael Willemse have spoken about how they are working closely with European referees regarding law interpretation.

Cockerill, the 27-cap former England international, said he was unhappy with how referee Marius Mitrea had handled his team’s match against Zebre.

He said the calls made by Mitrea had undermined Edinburgh’s attempts to put pressure on Zebre.

“I give up around the quality of the officiating,” Cockerill said.

“The last four weeks there have been so many inaccurate decisions or non-decisions that it’s actually becoming a joke.”

Highlighting a couple of key incidents that went against Edinburgh, the former Leicester coach claimed Mitrea had failed to penalise cynical play from the visitors, saying: “Dougie Fife made a line break from 50m out, they’re offside from the next phase, there’s no yellow card.

“We kick the three points, but how are you meant to play if every bit of positive play is killed by negative play?

“We kicked the goal to go in front, the next kickoff their prop is two metres in front of the kicker and the referee just chooses to ignore it.