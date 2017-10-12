Okolo fired up for titanic belt battle

It will be David versus Goliath when Port Elizabeth’s Thembani Okolo takes on experienced Deejay Kriel for the WBC international strawweight boxing title at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park next week.

The strong-punching Okolo, 22, has had an impressive career since his debut in 2014, with eight wins and two losses from 10 fights.

He is known for his right hook that has dropped four of his opponents in his professional career.

Kriel, 22, of Boksburg, has chalked up 12 wins, with a single loss.

He produced a mature performance to win the WBC International minimumweight title in a 12-round unanimous points decision over Dexter Alimento, from the Philippines, at Emperors Palace in July.

Having recently won a fight against East London’s Sebelomzi Zimele, by a unanimous points decision in a tournament in Mthatha, Okolo has moved up to 68th in world rankings.

Kriel is in 32nd position in their minimumweight division.

Okolo has set his sights on winning the fight by technical knockout.

But he will face an uphill battle on Saturday next week against Kriel, who has won his last four fights.