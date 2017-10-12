Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane has got the nod from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to host the match between Chippa United and Cape Town City on October 22.

This after Chippa announced earlier this week the match would be moved to Port Elizabeth.

Chilli Boys boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that PSL officials inspected Sisa Dukashe stadium yesterday afternoon and gave it the thumbs up.

“We got a letter from the PSL confirming the game after they had first rejected it but we pleaded with them to reconsider‚ and they eventually sent an official. The officials compared Sisa and Absa stadium (the Buffalo City stadium) and came to the conclusion that Sisa was in better condition.”

Mpengesi said the confusion was stressful for the club as they had promised their fans in Buffalo City that they would bring them more games‚ following their Premiers Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs which they won 1-0 at Sisa.

“I’m happy this game has been confirmed by the PSL. It’s even posted on their website for the fans to see. This confusion was starting to get to me because the PSL was blaming our officials and the municipality [about] a certificate that was supposed to have been submitted but I don’t want to dwell on the negative.

“Let’s just focus on getting ready for the exciting game ahead of us and letting our fans know we are coming to Mdantsane again as we promised them.”

Efforts to get hold of the PSL proved to be fruitless‚ but however the venue of the game in the fixture lists had been amended.