Acid test for two old rivals

Pressure on lagging Liverpool to catch up to in-form Man U

When Liverpool and Manchester United clash at Anfield on Saturday, one of the Premier League’s most explosive rivalries will serve as a referendum on the state of both clubs.

While in-form United hope to mount a sustained challenge for their first English title since 2013, Liverpool, already seven points behind their second-placed rivals, are battling to stay relevant.

Over the last four decades, United and Liverpool have rarely been in the ascendency at the same time, so there is extra pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side to prove they can keep pace when Jose Mourinho’s men arrive on Merseyside.

While both teams play in red and come from cities separated by just 50km, beneath the superficial similarities lies a bitter feud.

Formed as Newton Heath in 1878, Manchester United were born 14 years before Liverpool emerged in 1892, and briefly, the clubs had a surprisingly cordial relationship.

In 1915, players from the teams even joined forces to fix their match to ensure United avoided relegation, with four from Liverpool and three from Manchester subsequently banned for life.

As late as 1958, Liverpool offered to lend players to United after several of their stars were killed in the Munich plane crash.

But the friendly rivalry had turned nasty by the late 1970s as hooligan gangs fought bloody battles, while United were sprayed with teargas by a Liverpool fan when they stepped off the coach before a match at Anfield in 1986.

There has not been a transfer between the clubs since Phil Chisnall moved from United to Liverpool in 1964.