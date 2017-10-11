Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier with a knife at their throats‚ coach Stuart Baxter said in reference to the backlash to the past month’s defeats against Cape Verde.

Baxter got his team selection right‚ bringing in players with flair as South Africa overwhelmed Burkina 3-1 with their strength of skill and pace. But in successive 2-1 defeats against Cape Verde last month‚ which left South Africa needing wins from their last three matches to reach Russia next year, Baxter’s lineups were static and unconvincing.

The players, too‚ were lethargic ‚ and when news broke of some of them partying in the team hotel after the second match in Durban, the noise in the public outcry reached a crescendo.

In his post-match media conference after the win at the FNB Stadium, Baxter was asked whether he had conveyed to the players that one win against Burkina Faso still left the team bottom of the group.

“I certainly didn’t mention being bottom of the group‚ and I certainly didn’t mention that we’ve got a long way to go to Russia‚” the coach said.

“I think the players have put up with some warranted criticism and some totally unwarranted criticism. We tried to put that right. “But you’re trying to put that right with a knife at your throat, so going into the game that way and playing well deserves praise rather than waving a warning flag.

“There will be plenty of time for that in the next few weeks. At the moment, I’m just proud of the players‚ and their attitude. “We spoke about being 24- hour professionals. They will continue to be as professional as possible now.

“But that will mean concentrating on what we are doing and not concentrating on everything that is being said around us.” Baxter introduced his 24- hour professional code of conduct for the players in the wake of the news of partying in Durban.

A sports psychologist‚ Martin Scheepers‚ was also brought in to work on SA’s mental aspect ahead of last weekend’s game.

The coach also had high praise for Itumeleng Khune, saying that if he was not the best distributing goalkeeper in the world‚ then he was at least the best he had ever seen. “Never mind the ability to control his area better than any other goalkeeper in South Africa‚ as displayed again when Khune made a telling return from injury in Bafana’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“And never mind that he makes better saves too.

“Khune’s distribution‚ landing balls on Andile Jali and Percy Tau on Saturday setting up Bafana’s second and third goals‚ is perhaps the best in the world. “I’ve coached a lot of goalkeepers all over the world. If you’re talking about distribution‚ then Itu is world-class.”

Bafana‚ with four points‚ need to beat Group D leaders Senegal (eight points) in Polokwane on November 10 and away in Dakar on November 14 to reach the World Cup in Russia next year. – TimesLIVE