Chippa to take five home games to Buffalo City

Chippa United are taking five of their 15 Premier Soccer League home matches to Buffalo City this season. However, they have decided to change their venue from the Sisa Dukashe Stadium to the Buffalo City Stadium.

The Chilli Boys have already played three of their opening home league fixtures at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“According to our agreement with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, going forward we are taking five of our home games to East London this season but we have not received confirmation yet from the PSL.”

Asked which matches they would be taking to East London this season, Chippa’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi said they would await approval before announcing the matches. “We will make the statement as soon as we get an approval from the PSL,” he said.

Club boss Siviwe Mpengesi yesterday announced the new change of venue in East London. He said the club’s decision to move the games from the Sisa Dukashe to the Buffalo City Stadium was due to the fact that Mdantsane’s pitch failed to meet PSL standards.

“The game between ourselves and Cape Town City scheduled for October 22 that was due to take place at Sisa Dukashe will now be moved to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“We apologise to our beloved fans, particularly those in the Buffalo City Metro Municipality and surrounding areas for any inconvenience this decision might have caused.

“We will in consultation with all the parties involved announce in due course the games that will be played at the Absa Stadium this season,” Mpengesi said.

The Chilli Boys have not won in five matches, having recorded four consecutive draws in their last four matches. They have only one win in the bag so far this season. Chippa will again be in action next week when they host Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).