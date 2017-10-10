South Africa were easily the better team in their test series against Bangladesh‚ winning by 333 runs and an innings and 254 to claim a whitewash.

But what might that mean in the greater scheme of things, considering Bangladesh did not belong on the same field as their opponents‚ who outplayed them in all departments?

And in the context of the summer’s tougher challenges awaiting in the shape of tours by India and Australia?

“We had really good targets leading into this series of what we wanted to achieve as a team and we achieved those goals hands-down‚ so we’ll take confidence as we move into two big series‚” Faf du Plessis said after his team wrapped up victory with more than two days to spare in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

“Bangladesh didn’t have the firepower we thought they would have in these conditions.”

Four members of South Africa’s top six – Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Hashim Amla and Du Plessis – scored centuries over the two matches.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada made light of the injury-enforced absence from the attack of Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel by claiming 15 wickets at an average of 12.00.

“From this series there is nothing we could have done any better‚” Du Plessis said.

“Everyone did very well‚ everyone scored runs‚ there were big hundreds and important partnerships.

“But we understand we are a team that need to get better.

“If we get better we will challenge that number one position again.