Surfriders clinch Freedom Cup

Club from Cape Town victorious after competitive junior battle for glory

Cape Town Surfriders clinched the coveted Freedom Cup for the team accumulating the highest points across all divisions at the Billabong SA Junior Surfing Championships at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday.

The victory margin was the closest in the 21-year history of the trophy, with the team from Cape Town reclaiming the cup they won in 2015 by scoring just 63 points more than their archrivals from eThekweni.

The Capetonians also claimed two of the eight individual national titles at stake and provided five of the 32 finalists, earning a total of 42 840 points.

eThekweni (42 777) finished runners-up, with hosts and defending team champions Nelson Mandela Bay (41 792) third and Buffalo City (40 277) in fourth.

They were followed in the team standings by Cape Winelands, Ugu, Eden, debutants Ilembe and the SA Development Academy.

The championships will be remembered for the incredible waves across all five days, producing exciting competition.

Ford van Jaarsveldt (Cape Town Surfriders) was consistent in the U18 boys’ division, winning every heat he contested.

He was elated to improve on his runner-up position in the U17 boys’ division at the SA champs last year by claiming the premier boys’ title this year.

Nelson Mandela Bay surfer Joshe Faulkner was relegated to second place by a mere 0.21 of a point.

Kirsty McGillivray (Nelson Mandela Bay) added another SA title to her name with her powerful and precise surfing, capturing the crown in the dying seconds of the U18 girls’ final.

Nina Harmse (Eden) maintained her runner-up berth from last year.