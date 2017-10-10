Kings struggle to get to grips with breakdown rules

After six PRO14 matches and eight hours of rugby, the Southern Kings are still battling with the interpretation of the breakdown law by European referees.

So far, the Kings are winless and pointless, and head coach Deon Davids said his team must adapt if they want to make any headway in the competition.

On Saturday, the Kings were beaten 31-3 by Benetton Treviso at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in a match where they were repeatedly penalised by Irish referee Sean Gallagher.

Gallagher is no stranger to the Kings and took charge of their match against Zebre at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last month.

Davids, whose team were outscored by four tries to nil by Benetton, expressed concern at the number of penalties his team conceded.

“We have improved that aspect of our game over the last few weeks, but against Benetton, we struggled to give the referee what he wanted to see at the breakdowns in particular,” the coach said.

“It is very frustrating because it stops you from gaining any momentum. We just have to learn to adapt.

“We’ve got a few weeks break now before our next fixture against Glasgow Warriors [on October 26] and that’s one of the things we will be working on.”