Kings struggle to get to grips with breakdown rules
After six PRO14 matches and eight hours of rugby, the Southern Kings are still battling with the interpretation of the breakdown law by European referees.
So far, the Kings are winless and pointless, and head coach Deon Davids said his team must adapt if they want to make any headway in the competition.
On Saturday, the Kings were beaten 31-3 by Benetton Treviso at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in a match where they were repeatedly penalised by Irish referee Sean Gallagher.
Gallagher is no stranger to the Kings and took charge of their match against Zebre at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last month.
Davids, whose team were outscored by four tries to nil by Benetton, expressed concern at the number of penalties his team conceded.
“We have improved that aspect of our game over the last few weeks, but against Benetton, we struggled to give the referee what he wanted to see at the breakdowns in particular,” the coach said.
“It is very frustrating because it stops you from gaining any momentum. We just have to learn to adapt.
“We’ve got a few weeks break now before our next fixture against Glasgow Warriors [on October 26] and that’s one of the things we will be working on.”
Davids also reflected on missed opportunities by his team.
“I thought we defended well for large parts of the game, but we need to be a little more composed on attack.
“If you don’t take your chances at this level then you end up getting punished and that’s what happened.”
Kings skipper Michael Willemse, ahead of the Benetton match, said his team were coming to terms with European officials.
“We have had to adjust a bit and they definitely do blow the game a little bit differently and we try to communicate with them as much as possible before and after,” he said.
The Kings will be hoping wing Sibusiso Sithole will be fit to make the trip to Glasgow after sustaining a knee injury.
Fullback Masixole Banda, who has been a regular member of the side, is also likely to spend a lengthy period of time on the sidelines after it was revealed he had a suspected broken collar-bone.
Kings medical staff said prop Schalk Ferreira, who spent some time in the blood bin during the Benetton game, had needed stitches to a cut on his forehead but was otherwise fine.