Grey High perform well in holiday festivals
A total of 13 Grey High sports teams were involved in festivals over the holidays, many with great success.
The first tennis team won a festival at Sun City, beating Menlo Park from Pretoria in the final. The second team ended seventh.
The first cricket team had a successful Cape Schools Week on home turf, winning three of their four matches.
The second team won all four of their matches at the Cape Youth Week hosted by Alexander Road, playing against Milnerton, Bergvliet, Pinelands and Westerford first teams.
The Colts A and U14A teams travelled to Gauteng and had mixed fortunes.
The highlight for the Colts A team was the form of Nicholas Keevy, who scored three centuries in his four innings.
The U14A team lost their first game, but then went on to beat Pretoria Boys’ High and Durban High School, before rain halted their match against Glenwood.
On the water polo front, the Grey U15A team enjoyed a successful Ian Melliar Festival in Cape Town, reaching the final, but losing 4-2 to Redham.
The team also lost a close final in the Sterrenberg Festival to Selborne College.
Goalkeeper Tiaan Ingram and attacker Reece Hancocks made invaluable contributions to the team.
The U14A team ended a respectable sixth at the Rondebosch Festival in Cape Town.
The first team took part in the annual SACS water polo tournament in Cape Town and gave a good account of themselves.
The pool stages were particularly tough and they ended tied fourth with Jeppe.
Due to the result between the two teams, Jeppe proceeded to the quarterfinals and Grey ended ninth overall.
The U14A basketball team won two of their seven matches in a Grahamstown festival.
Grey also hosted the annual ZRC regatta at Redhouse. The Grey VIII had their first outing, losing narrowly to St Andrew’s, but beating Selborne.
Four Grey air rifle shottists participated in the South African Air Rifle National Championships in Douglas, Northern Cape, where the Grey U16 team secured second position.
Jacob Dirsuwei achieved a bronze medal, placing him third in the country for the U20 men’s 10-metre category.
Others who did well were Dylan Vimpany (501 for his 3P and 473 for his 10m stand), Luke Dirsuwei (452 for his 3P and 393 for his 10m stand) and James Trollope (448 for his 3P and 436 for his 10m).
In the recent national air rifle postal league, Vimpany won a bronze medal for the U16 3P and Jacob Dirsuwei won silver for the U20 3P and the U20 10m categories.