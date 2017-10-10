Grey High perform well in holiday festivals

A total of 13 Grey High sports teams were involved in festivals over the holidays, many with great success.

The first tennis team won a festival at Sun City, beating Menlo Park from Pretoria in the final. The second team ended seventh.

The first cricket team had a successful Cape Schools Week on home turf, winning three of their four matches.

The second team won all four of their matches at the Cape Youth Week hosted by Alexander Road, playing against Milnerton, Bergvliet, Pinelands and Westerford first teams.

The Colts A and U14A teams travelled to Gauteng and had mixed fortunes.

The highlight for the Colts A team was the form of Nicholas Keevy, who scored three centuries in his four innings.

The U14A team lost their first game, but then went on to beat Pretoria Boys’ High and Durban High School, before rain halted their match against Glenwood.

On the water polo front, the Grey U15A team enjoyed a successful Ian Melliar Festival in Cape Town, reaching the final, but losing 4-2 to Redham.

The team also lost a close final in the Sterrenberg Festival to Selborne College.

Goalkeeper Tiaan Ingram and attacker Reece Hancocks made invaluable contributions to the team.