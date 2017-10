The inaugural T20 Global League (T20GL) has been declared dead in the water.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board took the decision to put the tournament‚ which was scheduled to have started on November 3‚ on ice for a year at an emergency teleconference on Tuesday.

Last week CSA’s acting chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ said the T20GL was set to lose US$25-million — more than half the board’s cash reserves.

– TimesLIVE