Springbok flank Siya Kolisi has admitted that while the squad was happy with a better showing when they narrowly went down 25-24 to the All Blacks at Newlands‚ they would never be satisfied with defeat.

The Boks took a huge step forward after losing 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany three weeks prior to the Cape Town meeting‚ resulting in one of the great tests between the old rivals.

But it still ended in defeat for the Springboks‚ which did not sit well with Kolisi.

“I think this was the best we’ve played. The one or two mistakes let us down‚” Kolisi said.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. Although we played well‚ we weren’t satisfied at all. We wanted to win badly.

“They capitalised on those mistakes and they are very lethal with that. That is where they score most of their tries – with turnover ball and that was our downfall.

“But I’ve never been so proud and the way our captain [Eben Etzebeth] led us‚ I don’t think you could have asked for more from him.

“The guys replied‚ especially the guys who got opportunities – Kitsie [Stephen Kitshoff] and Pieter-Steph [du Toit]‚ who played at flank – a lot of people had a lot to say about it but he stood up.