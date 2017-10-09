Treviso run rings around Kings as losses mount

Italian outfit Benetton Treviso piled on the agony for the winless Southern Kings when they beat the Port Elizabeth side 31-3 in a PRO14 clash at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

It was a sixth straight loss for the Kings, who are battling to keep their heads above water in the European league.

The result means the Kings are entrenched at the bottom of Conference B, without even a losing bonus point behind their name.

South Africa’s other team in the PRO14, the Cheetahs, have enjoyed much better form.

Despite a narrow 29-26 loss to Glasgow in Bloemfontein on Friday, the Cheetahs already have three wins under their belt and are in third spot on the Conference A standings.

It is not only the Kings PRO14 team who are finding it difficult to get on the winning track this season.

The dismal form of Kings teams across all platforms continued in the Currie Cup First Division and in the U21 and U19 divisions at the weekend.

After the PRO14 defeat in Italy, the combined log shows that the various Kings teams have played 31 games and lost all 31 matches in different competitions. That appalling run of results has also left all the Kings teams entrenched at the bottom of their respective divisions.