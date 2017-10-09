Spirited Springboks come close to All Blacks upset

Results will come from sticking together, says delighted Etzebeth

Title winners New Zealand edged South Africa 25-24 on Saturday in a thrilling 2017 Rugby Championship final-round match at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town.

The lead changed hands several times before a brilliant Damian McKenzie try on 69 minutes helped the All Blacks build an eight-point advantage.

Down to 14 men after Damian de Allende was red-carded, South Africa fought back with a Malcolm Marx try, converted by Elton Jantjies, narrowing the gap to one point.

It was a stirring show from the Springboks after a humiliating 57-0 defeat in New Zealand last month — the heaviest in their 126-year history.

New Zealand completed the season with 28 points from six victories, having won the title before playing their penultimate match last week in Argentina.

“What a game, what a crowd,” All Blacks skipper Kieran Read said. “It was an awesome game and credit to the Springboks.

“They certainly came out a totally different beast [from Auckland], they pushed us all the way.

“We knew it would be tough and it took over 80 minutes for us to get over the line, we just had to hang in there.

“The Springboks were getting over the gain-line with their big boys carrying down the middle, so we will need to look at our defence.”

Springboks skipper Eben Etzebeth said: “It was an unbelievable performance and I’m so proud of the boys.

“We did not get the result we wanted, but the performance was much better.

“We just have to stick together and keep working hard and then, hopefully, the results will come.”

A sell-out 50 000 crowd at the Newlands stadium saw 10 pulsating minutes before Jantjies and All Black Beauden Barrett kicked penalties in quick succession.

New Zealand winger Rieko Ioane crossed the line on 16 minutes, but big-screen replays showed that he lost the ball forward and the try was ruled out.