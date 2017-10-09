Ruthless Hamilton roars to Japan win

Lewis Hamilton romped to victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix yesterday to close in on a fourth world title after Sebastian Vettel retired with engine failure on lap four.

The Briton dominated from pole, steering his Mercedes to a crushing eighth win of the year, stretching his Formula One championship lead over Vettel to 59 points with just 100 left to play for.

“Honestly, I could only have dreamed of having this kind of gap,” Hamilton said after holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen in Suzuka.

“The team has done a phenomenal job, they’re just so meticulous so a big thank you to the guys.”

The Red Bulls of Verstappen — who stunned Hamilton to win in Malaysia last week — and Daniel Ricciardo secured a double podium for the second successive race.

Valtteri Bottas finished fourth in the second Mercedes with Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari taking fifth and Esteban Ocon sixth for Force India.