Proteas take series in aggressive style

All things being equal‚ South Africa and Bangladesh would have been busy with the second test until about 5pm tomorrow.

But nothing about this match was equal‚ and instead hostilities ended just less than an hour before the players were to have taken tea yesterday.

With Kagiso Rabada on fire for his match haul of 10/63‚ South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs to wrap a 2-0 series win inside three days.

Following on 426 runs behind after they replied to South Africa’s declaration of 573/4 with 147‚ Bangladesh were dismissed for 172.

That marked the third time Rabada has taken 10 wickets – and that in only 22 tests – the leading test wicket-taker in the world this year‚ and the 16th bowler to claim 100 wickets for South Africa.

At 22‚ he is also youngest.

Were South Africa that good? Were Bangladesh that poor? Both.

Less equivocal is that Rabada has resolved whatever has bothered him since January 4 – the day he took 6/55 against Sri Lanka at Newlands‚ his previous the five-wicket haul in the 14 innings in which he bowled before Bloem.

To see Bangladesh’s tailenders retreat gracelessly towards short leg even as Rabada advanced gracefully towards the bowling crease was to see a predator terrify prey.

But we know this kid can bowl.

What of the rest of a pace attack that had to make do without the injured Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel?

“It is important to see how we can make those guys get better for the time when they need to step up into the team‚” Faf du Plessis said.