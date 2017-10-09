Nigeria qualify for World Cup

Tau in starring role as Bafana stay in race with win over Burkina Faso

Alex Iwobi’s second-half winner ensured Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia when their 1-0 home victory over Zambia on Saturday moved them into an unassailable lead in their group.

South Africa, meanwhile, remained in the race by beating Burkina Faso 3-1 at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

Percy Tau starred for Bafana Bafana, scoring the first goal after 48 seconds, playing a role in the second, and creating the third with a cheeky back-heel.

Back-to-back losses to Cape Verde and the annulling of a win against Senegal over match manipulation by a Ghanaian referee left South Africa desperate for maximum points.

Despite the win, South Africa remain bottom of Group D and needing home and away victories over Senegal next month to have a chance of winning the group and qualifying.

Iwobi netted for Nigeria with a neat finish inside the box in the 73rd minute of an open contest in Uyo after both Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon had squandered earlier chances.

Zambia were the only country still capable of catching Nigeria in Group B but needed an unlikely away win against the Super Eagles, who have now qualified for six of the last seven World Cup finals, missing out in 2006.

Nigeria advanced to 13 points with Zambia on seven, one ahead of third-placed Cameroon, who beat Algeria 2-0 in Yaounde earlier on Saturday.