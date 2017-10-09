Nadal destroys agitated Kyrgios in China

Rafael Nadal won his sixth title of another remarkable year by beating an agitated Nick Kyrgios at the China Open yesterday, while unseeded Caroline Garcia stunned the new No 1.

The 16-time grand slam champion Nadal, 31, saw the Australian Kyrgios hit with a penalty point as the Spanish No 1 eased to a 6-2 6-1 win on the Beijing hard courts.

Nadal, for whom this was a landmark 75th ATP crown, came to the Chinese capital on the back of winning his third US Open.

He had saved two match points in a nervy opener against Frenchman Lucas Pouille, but was never really in trouble as Kyrgios’s hopes evaporated in acrimony.

The Australian was upset with a call in the first game and appeared unable to let it go after that, earning a warning and then a penalty point.

“I have lot of respect for Nick, he’s one of the players with more talent on the tour,” Nadal, considered one of the best ever, said.

Kyrgios, 22, who was going after a fourth career title, said he had been destroyed by Nadal.

“I don’t know, I just got super frustrated,” he said.

“I obviously didn’t react professionally. That is why I got a warning.

“But I mean, that didn’t really matter. He played well, I played terrible.”

France’s unseeded Garcia won her second title in as many weeks when she stunned Simona Halep, 26 – the new world No 1 – in a closely fought final.

Garcia, 23, is in the form of her life and edged out the Romanian second seed 6-4 7-6 (7/3) to add the China Open to the Wuhan Open title she lifted last weekend.

Garcia’s feat was all the more remarkable, because she had a leg injury that has required frequent on-court treatment and completed a mammoth three-set quarterfinal win well past midnight on Friday.

Set to rise from No 15 to nine in the world, Garcia sank to her knees when she finally sealed victory in the second-set tie break.

“I was like, seriously, this really happened?” Garcia said after the match.

“It was such an amazing two weeks, it went so fast.

“To play every single day, it was just after every match you had to forget about what happened and be on the present again.”

With rain teeming down outside ahead of what turned out to be a cracker, a leak in the Diamond Court stadium roof had threatened to dampen proceedings.

But that was soon fixed and there was little between the two players until Garcia broke Halep in the 10th game to grab the first set.