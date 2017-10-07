Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani told a press conference in Bloemfontein yesterday he hoped to answer some of the questions swirling around the abrupt end of Haroon Lorgat’s tenure as chief executive.

Then Nenzani did his best not to answer them.

News that CSA and Lorgat had parted ways broke last Monday and the story quickly spun out of the board’s control.

More than a week later, CSA have yet to explain fully why they took that decision – not least because the board and Lorgat are in the throes of thrashing out a settlement on a contract that was due to run until 2019.

Consequently, CSA are struggling to plug frequent leaks on the saga‚ and Nenzani made plain his objections to the reporting of the story even as he declined to confirm or deny the board’s current hopelessly vague and insubstantial version.

“It is not possible for us to go into the nitty-gritty details of that relationship [with Lorgat] in terms of what happened‚” he said. “However‚ we’re coming here because a number of untruths have been published. We did not give specific reasons‚ except to say in our statement [last Monday] that the relationship has irretrievably broken down.