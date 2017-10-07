Kings face defence crunch

But the team is determined to make fans proud, says coach ahead of encounter with speedy Italian side

It will be a battle of the PRO14 Conference B basement dwellers when the struggling Southern Kings get to grips with Benetton Treviso at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Italy tonight.

So far it has been a baptism of fire for the Kings in European rugby and they have failed to register a win or even a losing bonus point in their opening five matches.

Despite this lack of success, Kings skipper Michael Willemse will continue to urge his team to maintain their self-belief as they face the talented Italians.

For the Kings to have any hope of delivering a winning performance, they will have to find a way of plugging the gaping holes in their defence.

So far the Kings’ defence has leaked 27 tries, and head coach Deon Davids knows that a solution to this headache lies at the heart of his team’s problems.

With a massive 192 points scored against them already, the Kings will need to have an urgent re-look at their defensive strategy ahead of what will be another challenging outing.

Benetton have two wins under their belt and they will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points against a struggling Kings side, who have managed to score only seven five-pointers.

Davids said his team were in for a tough match against the inventive and pacy Italians. “There are no easy games in an international competition like the PRO14, but we are determined to do everything we can to make our fans proud,” he said.

“Benetton’s attacking mindset is to get over the advantage line as quickly as possible. They will do that with special plays using big strong runners or the quick feet of their wings. They also have a very good maul.

“For this game we aimed to keep continuity as far as possible, but we had to consider the workload of the players throughout the year. For that reason we rotated some players.