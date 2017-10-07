Bafana beat Burkina Faso to revive 2018 World Cup hopes

This was the Bafana, in a fired up first half, in the rampant fashion of the side who overwhelmed Nigeria 2-0 for SA’s first competitive win against the Super Eagles in Uyo in June.

Goals from Percy Tau in the first minute, Themba Zwane (34th), and Sibusiso Vilakazi a minute into first-half injury time won the game.

Bongani Zungu was sent off for Bafana in the 67th. Alain Traore pulled a consolation back for Burkina with a finely-curled free-kick in the 87th.

On a wet pitch, at times in driving rain, SA kept their Russia 2018 hopes alive with one of the victories that they need from their last three games. Now the imposing task of two more against Senegal.

One can only hope the other colour of the chameleon – the grey and insipid one that sometimes is a result of overconfidence from a fine result like this one, such as in their two devastatingly frigid defeats against Cape Verde last month