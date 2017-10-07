Warriors on back foot in Benoni

The home captain made 133 (eight fours, four sixes) to help his side reach the close of the round-three clash on 310 for seven.

AB de Villers made just five on his return to first-class duty, while the next-best score after Klaasen was 41 by Farhaan Behardien.

The Titans had won the toss at the start, but they found themselves in some early trouble on 62 for three.

But the skipper and Behardien then put on 104 for the fourth wicket, before Henry Davids and Shaun von Berg chipped in with 34 apiece.

However, there was an opening for the visitors after Malusi Siboto had to retire hurt on 12, leaving just the tail to come.

Kolpak player Simon Harmer marked his first appearance of the season by taking four for 99, while Tladi Bokako managed two for 38, including the prize scalp of Proteas star De Villiers.

Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten half-century for the Highveld Lions as they ended the opening day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Dolphins with honours even at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

The right-hander hit 55 (six fours) to help the visitors reach 202 for five when stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

Only 78 overs were eventually bowled.

The Lions won the toss and opted to bat first in the roundthree encounter, but most of their batsmen failed to make the most of good starts – in the process conceding some of the advantage to the Dolphins.

Stephen Cook made 20 and shared in a 55-run opening stand with Reeza Hendricks (41), but both were dismissed by the spin of Senuran Muthusamy (2/57).

Omphile Ramela followed the openers with 25, before Mthokozisi Shezi accounted for Nicky van den Bergh (13) and Dwaine Pretorius (6) cheaply.

Van der Dussen nonetheless kept fighting and found a capable partner in Wiaan Mulder (41 not out) as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 62 that took the Lions to the close. – Cricket South Africa