Young Chilli Boys need fighting spirit
Chippa United Multi Choice Diski Challenge coach Glen Minnie said his young players needed to up their game against AmaZulu when the sides meet at the Ulundi Regional Stadium tomorrow, from noon.
Minnie said this after his side lost 4-2 to Polokwane City in a game last weekend.
The loss was the mini-Chilli Boys’ second league defeat this season, after a 3-1 setback in their opening game against Ajax Cape Town, in Uitenhage.
Chippa’s young guns have only one win so far and the coach said the team needed to collect as many points as they could in the first round, as the second-half of the league often became much tougher.
“We are going to AmaZulu this weekend and have to really up our game and put a lot of work into it,” Minnie said.
“Also, I want the players to understand what is expected of them, because we cannot allow a situation where teams who are struggling come to us and take three points off us,” the coach said.
“We have to stand our ground and be consistent.
“Consistency is very important in the Diski, because you only play one round and you cannot let early goals slip.
“If you give the games away now, come January – when we restart – it gets very tough.
“Teams come out flying, knowing they have to win. We need to collect as many points as we can in the first round.”
Minnie said he was devastated about the City game, at KwaNobuhle’s Wolfson Stadium.
“It was not a difficult match for us but after we took the lead, we became over-confident and too relaxed,” he said.
“We began to give the ball away cheaply and changed the game plan. We were careless.”