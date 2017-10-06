Young Chilli Boys need fighting spirit

Chippa United Multi Choice Diski Challenge coach Glen Minnie said his young players needed to up their game against AmaZulu when the sides meet at the Ulundi Regional Stadium tomorrow, from noon.

Minnie said this after his side lost 4-2 to Polokwane City in a game last weekend.

The loss was the mini-Chilli Boys’ second league defeat this season, after a 3-1 setback in their opening game against Ajax Cape Town, in Uitenhage.

Chippa’s young guns have only one win so far and the coach said the team needed to collect as many points as they could in the first round, as the second-half of the league often became much tougher.

“We are going to AmaZulu this weekend and have to really up our game and put a lot of work into it,” Minnie said.

“Also, I want the players to understand what is expected of them, because we cannot allow a situation where teams who are struggling come to us and take three points off us,” the coach said.