Warriors chase elusive win

Coach Maketa spoilt for choice of players in bid for result on challenging Benoni pitch

The Warriors will be pushing for that elusive win when they start their Sunfoil Series cricket match against the Titans in Benoni this morning (10am).

Strangely, there have been no results in all six of the four-day domestic matches played so far this season, which means the log has been kept nice and tight.

The Warriors played good cricket in their games away to the Lions and then at home to the Cobras last week.

But, frustratingly, they have been unable to push on to victory on pitches which have been mostly conducive to batting.

The Warriors batsmen have cashed in already with four hundreds spread between Eddie Moore (two), Jon-Jon Smuts and Jerry Nqolo.

“It’s good to stay in contention in terms of the way we have started,” Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa said this week.

“The past two seasons we didn’t start that well. It’s positive that we began well this time around.

“The most positive thing is that the young players have worked hard during the winter and have been rewarded.”

To underline Smuts’s value to the Warriors, he is both the competition’s highest run-scorer (238) and the leading wicket- taker (10). So he will obviously be a key player this weekend.

The pitch at Willowmoore Park is likely to produce a result so the Warriors will be aware that they need to be on top of their game from ball one.

“Benoni is definitely a result pitch,” Maketa said.

“There’s been very little rain up there and I foresee a result and it’s probably one of the games we have to make sure we pitch up and win.”