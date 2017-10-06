Warriors chase elusive win
Coach Maketa spoilt for choice of players in bid for result on challenging Benoni pitch
The Warriors will be pushing for that elusive win when they start their Sunfoil Series cricket match against the Titans in Benoni this morning (10am).
Strangely, there have been no results in all six of the four-day domestic matches played so far this season, which means the log has been kept nice and tight.
The Warriors played good cricket in their games away to the Lions and then at home to the Cobras last week.
But, frustratingly, they have been unable to push on to victory on pitches which have been mostly conducive to batting.
The Warriors batsmen have cashed in already with four hundreds spread between Eddie Moore (two), Jon-Jon Smuts and Jerry Nqolo.
“It’s good to stay in contention in terms of the way we have started,” Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa said this week.
“The past two seasons we didn’t start that well. It’s positive that we began well this time around.
“The most positive thing is that the young players have worked hard during the winter and have been rewarded.”
To underline Smuts’s value to the Warriors, he is both the competition’s highest run-scorer (238) and the leading wicket- taker (10). So he will obviously be a key player this weekend.
The pitch at Willowmoore Park is likely to produce a result so the Warriors will be aware that they need to be on top of their game from ball one.
“Benoni is definitely a result pitch,” Maketa said.
“There’s been very little rain up there and I foresee a result and it’s probably one of the games we have to make sure we pitch up and win.”
And how would his team make sure they do just that?
“All we have to do is carry on with what we have been doing.
“Our processes have been really good. We’ve made runs in the first innings in both games to make sure we stay ahead of the game and we’ve put opposition under pressure by bowling in partnerships.
“It’s just a pity we haven’t been able to force a result.”
The Warriors welcome back Kolpak players Simon Harmer and Colin Ackermann for this game so competition for spots in the starting lineup will be at a premium. Colin Ingram is not available due to a side-strain.
“The way the young batters have started is really pleasing,” Maketa said.
“We have been striving to have everyone pushed in their position.
“With the three Kolpak guys having arrived back and everyone having been scoring runs it gives you a selection headache, but it’s a good one to have.
“For us, we have always wanted to be in the place where selection is hard, like at other franchises where they have a few international players.”
Meanwhile, both leg-spinner Shaun von Berg and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are likely to be in the Titans’ starting lineup.
It will be an odd situation for Shamsi, who played for the Warriors on loan last weekend.
Also in the team to face the Warriors is AB de Villiers, who will be hungry for some time in the middle ahead of him joining up with the Proteas next week.
The squads are: Warriors: Colin Ackermann, Tladi Bokako, Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Simon Harmer, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Yaseen Vallie Titans: Jonathan Vandiar, Tony de Zorzi, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Shaun von Berg, Malusi Siboto, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alfred Mothoa, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Migael Pretorius, Eldred Hawken