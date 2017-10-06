Nadal primed for huge test against mighty US server in quarters

Rafael Nadal is braced for the huge serve of John Isner after Spain’s world No 1 bulldozed his way into the quarterfinals of the China Open yesterday.

Nadal, the 16-time grand slam champion, saw off the young Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Isner in Beijing.

The in-form American, the sixth seed, is renowned for his booming service game and Nadal expects to come under a barrage today.

Isner was impressive in blasting his way past Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-0 6-3, and Nadal said: “Tomorrow [today] will be a tough one against Isner, he is playing unbelievably well.

“I saw Isner [yesterday] and he played so aggressive, having a lot of success, hitting a lot of winners and returning very well.

“Everybody knows that he serves huge and that it is so difficult to break him,” the Spaniard said.

“But if you add that Isner is playing very well now from the baseline, he is one of the toughest opponents you can meet.”

Nadal, 31, the top seed and coming off the back of a third US Open title in beating South African Kevin Anderson, saved two match points against Frenchman Lucas Pouille in his opener in Beijing.

But he was always in control against Khachanov, 21, breaking him in the fourth game of the first set on the way to a routine victory.

In the women’s draw, former world No 1 and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova became the latest high-profile casualty on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts, falling out in the third round to unseeded Sorana Cirstea.

Cirstea follows fellow Romanian Simona Halep into the quarterfinals after the second seed sent Maria Sharapova packing on Wednesday.