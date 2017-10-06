Komphela undeterred by fans’ anger as he seeks to restore team’s glory

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says he is not going anywhere. Komphela has faced a barrage of criticism from irate Chiefs fans since the start of the season‚ but the besieged coach has no intention of throwing in the towel.

“Winners never quit and quitters never win‚” he said yesterday.

“Maybe I have a different perspective of life but the thought of quitting never crossed my mind.”

A section of the Chiefs fans have continued to voice their displeasure with Komphela’s regime for weeks now and some have gone as far as verbally abusing the coach and even pelting him with missiles after games.

He has left numerous stadiums in the company of security personnel‚ but the Chiefs mentor is adamant that he is not going anywhere.

“I am looking more at the project here at Chiefs‚ the excitement of the challenge is that you want to break through.

“Maybe I am wired differently‚ which is why I am in this position.

“Every coach is abnormal‚ which is why you will have coaches going through fire and the rest of the world asking can’t he see the fire‚” he said‚ as the club prepared for the Macufe Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.

Komphela said he understood the fans’ frustration with the club’s poor results and he was well aware that they were tired of hearing excuses when the team failed to perform.