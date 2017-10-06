Birkett, Louw the team to beat
Cradock abuzz as 36th Fish River Canoe marathon starts
One of the annual canoeing highlights gets under way today when the 36th Fish River Canoe Marathon takes centre stage in Cradock. The two-day 82km race will have some added spice as it doubles as the South African K2 River Marathon Championships.
This guarantees exciting racing at the sharp end of the event.
In considering potential winners, many critics would not look further than defending K2 champions Andy Birkett (Euro Steel) and hometown hero Greg Louw (Merrell/Knysna Racing).
The pair edged to victory in 2015 over the Euro Steel duo of Hank McGregor and Jasper Mocke and should again be firm favourites for the title.
McGregor, who won his 10th world marathon title last month, will be taking on the challenge with friend and business partner Lee Furby.
They are the South African doubles surfski champions, having won the Gara Dolphin Coast Challenge in August.
The interesting fight at this year’s race is going to be for the rest of the spots in the top five.
There are a number of combinations who will be eyeing a spot on the podium, but they will need to beware of some outside pairs.
There is a distinct international flavour at this year’s Fish, with a number of overseas paddlers hoping for a podium spot.
Hungarian ace Adrian Boros is the headline act.
The world marathon championship bronze medallist will team up with Murray Starr and the pair are widely fancied for a podium finish.
Three-time Breede Canoe Marathon winner Stuart Maclaren will join forces with French marathon and sprint star Cryille Carre, while 2015 Fish bronze medallist Siseko Ntondini has joined forces with Spanish powerhouse Kiko Vega.
There will also be a strong South African contingent, with Alan and Andrew Houston, Kenny Rice and Tom Lovemore, Mark Keeling and Nick Notten ready to show what they can do.
Juniors Stewart Little and Alex Masina and Hamish Mackenzie and David Evans will be fighting it out for the U18 crown and pushing for a top-10 finish overall.
The women’s race looks to be far less clear-cut than the men’s as they feature a group of K2 combinations vying for the top spot.
The South African-Czech combination of Euro Steel’s Jenna Ward and Anna Koziskova will go into the contest with a relative lack of training time together.
But they should form a formidable combination as Koziskova tries to retain her K2 title.
Silver medallist in 2015, Bridgitte Hartley, is teaming up with Kristina Bedec from Serbia.
They have been working hard together in the past few weeks and will provide a stern test for the other title hopefuls.
Kyeta Purchase, the marathon world championships K2 silver medallist last year, will join friend and Euro Steel teammate Kerry Segal for the outing, while Nikki Russell will team up with young world championship K1 bronze medallist Christie Mackenzie.
One of the set K2 pairings, who represented South Africa at the recent marathon world championships, are Caitlin Mackenzie and Amy Peckett.
The U18 combination will be tough to beat when it comes to the overall junior girls’ crown.
The first stage of the race takes paddlers 45.8km from Grassridge Dam to Knutsford this morning.