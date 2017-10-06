Birkett, Louw the team to beat

Cradock abuzz as 36th Fish River Canoe marathon starts

One of the annual canoeing highlights gets under way today when the 36th Fish River Canoe Marathon takes centre stage in Cradock. The two-day 82km race will have some added spice as it doubles as the South African K2 River Marathon Championships.

This guarantees exciting racing at the sharp end of the event.

In considering potential winners, many critics would not look further than defending K2 champions Andy Birkett (Euro Steel) and hometown hero Greg Louw (Merrell/Knysna Racing).

The pair edged to victory in 2015 over the Euro Steel duo of Hank McGregor and Jasper Mocke and should again be firm favourites for the title.

McGregor, who won his 10th world marathon title last month, will be taking on the challenge with friend and business partner Lee Furby.

They are the South African doubles surfski champions, having won the Gara Dolphin Coast Challenge in August.

The interesting fight at this year’s race is going to be for the rest of the spots in the top five.

There are a number of combinations who will be eyeing a spot on the podium, but they will need to beware of some outside pairs.

There is a distinct international flavour at this year’s Fish, with a number of overseas paddlers hoping for a podium spot.

Hungarian ace Adrian Boros is the headline act.

The world marathon championship bronze medallist will team up with Murray Starr and the pair are widely fancied for a podium finish.