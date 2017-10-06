Big test for Rabada

Young star will have to step up in Bloem after Morkel ruled out with injury

The City of Roses is ready for its closeup. Actually, the city has been smiling steadfastly for almost a week now and will do so for days to come. Last week, the Springboks were in town.

Today, South Africa start the second test against Bangladesh at the ground next door.

On Sunday, the genteel cricket crowd will no doubt feel every rock and roll from the neighbouring stadium, where Bloem Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs will clash in the Macufe Cup final.

The Boks managed no better than to kiss their Australian sisters, and it is not difficult to imagine Chiefs stilling and silencing the famously all-singing, all-dancing Celtic supporters.

So it would seem to be up to Faf du Plessis’s team to keep Bloem smiling.

At the weekend, the Bloem pitch was a none too delicate shade of lime.

Yesterday, it had the look of an unpeeled kiwi fruit: fuzzy but friendly.

“The grass is very thin so it will burn away quickly,” Du Plessis said.

“I think it will still be a good pitch on which a lot of runs will be scored.

“Hopefully it will be a bit faster [than Potch] with a bit more bounce so we can make it difficult for their batsmen.”

Kagiso Rabada will be Du Plessis’s point man in that regard.

It is a big match for the fast bowler, who is likely to take the new ball – as opposed to sharing it – for only the third time.

He will step into the large boots left behind by Morne Morkel, who tore a side in Potch and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

That is bad enough on its own, but coming on top of injuries to Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris it would have been a catastrophe in a country not as well endowed with fast bowlers as South Africa.

Even so, it will be the first time that Rabada has played a test without any of Steyn, Philander or Morkel.