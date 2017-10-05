‘All must buy in’ to help restore EPRU pride

For EP Rugby to emerge from under the dark cloud, they need to clean themselves from the inside, says Former Springbok player Thando Manana.

EP Rugby’s testing times in the boardroom are well known and their senior and junior rugby teams have suffered some embarrassing losses of late.

But this week, EP Rugby president Andre Rademan’s called for people to put the past behind them and look to the future as they bid to restore some lost pride.

To achieve this, Manana said everyone needed to buy in to the effort.

“This union needs one mother body, and that is the EPRU, to run affairs how they see fit,” he said.

“At the moment, people are suffering and they are also questioning if the executive is really doing what it is supposed to do. However, we have heard the executive’s cry and that should not be ignored. They have only been in office for five to six months.

“So they need more time, but with more time obviously there is a lot of panic.

“What is important is for them to understand that in life we learn so many things.