End of era for Boks in sight

This weekend’s match could be last at Newlands against Kiwis

It has been nine years between All Black visits to Cape Town, and this weekend’s Rugby Championship fixture against the Springboks could be their last at Newlands. It is only a matter of time before Western Province Rugby moves across to the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint, and although that move might be some years off, it is unlikely that the old stadium will see the All Blacks again.

From 2020, SA Rugby will have full power in nominating where Springbok test matches are played.

By taking away the “right” to host tests from provincial unions, SA Rugby will schedule big Bok matches in stadiums of their choosing, which could include places like the US.

It is also no secret SA Rugby prefer the world-class Cape Town Stadium as a venue.

In their Rugby World Cup 2023 bid book, Newlands is not on the fixture list.

“The test rugby calendar has been set until 2032, so we know who and where we are going to play, with the exception of matches against tier-two nations,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said on April 6.

“That gives us the chance to now allocate tests for 14 years and today we ratified a big constitutional change which gives SA Rugby control of test matches.

“We can now take big tests overseas if it makes commercial sense, and we can decide where to host test matches locally.

“But it will be done through those committees – the franchise (professional) and non-franchise (non-professional), which do have provincial representation.”

There were some security and safety issues that WP needed to address for the stadium to obtain a compliance certificate from the city.

They eventually met them, but it sent out a negative signal about the ageing stadium’s suitably for such high-profile matches.

This weekend will see the 10th test between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands, with the visitors having won six out of the previous nine and three out of four in the professional era.