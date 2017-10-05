Bangladesh can expect thunderous bowling

For two nights now, the good people of Bloemfontein have been jolted wide awake by badass behemoths ripping and roaring around their sky with malevolent intent.

Or with startling beauty, depending on what you think of thunderstorms.

Whatever Bangladesh’s batsmen think, they should get used to the fire and brimstone.

Because once the second test starts tomorrow, the thunder and lightning will be even more extremely loud and incredibly close.

How loud? Like Zeus belching in your ear. How close? Twenty-two yards.

What with Faf du Plessis having had a go at the pure platteland plasticine pitch prepared in Potchefstroom for the first test, and Bloem groundsman Nico Pretorius promising pace – as a former fast bowler himself he knows what that looks like – South Africa’s quicks are looking to Bang a few Deshis.

And that, mind, after the visitors were frogmarched back to their dressingroom for a risible 90, their lowest test total, in the second innings in Potch. Which captain would not be happy with that? A captain who knows Bloem harbours a pitch that yielded seven centuries and 20 wickets in a, of course, drawn franchise first-class match two weeks ago.

A survivor of that purgatory, in which the Knights and the Cobras piled up 1 249 runs between them, is back in Bloem for more of the same. Not.