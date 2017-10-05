Three days of interviews and training sessions and we are yet to hear the rallying cry from Bafana Bafana players ready to redeem the jersey after the two pathetic displays against Cape Verde.

Perhaps the Bafana players‚ like Donald Trump‚ are living in a bubble of their own reality‚ unaware of the hostile backlash to their perceived lack of care for what those defeats might have cost in any chance of a revival in South African football.

As the South Africans have trained this week for their now must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ any emphasis on a rally to redeem themselves has been conspicuously muted.

This even in the face of the battering they have received in the press‚ on radio‚ on Twitter‚ and anywhere else.

At least Bafana looked a little cheerier yesterday morning at FNB‚ after an apparently subdued morning session on Tuesday that may or may not have been the result of a tongue-lashing from coach Stuart Baxter.

But‚ presented with the woeful ticket sales‚ the public anger at Bafana spurning a lead in Group D with the defeats against Cape Verde and the need for redemption‚ left-back Sifiso Hlanti’s stock responses inspired little confidence.

“I think the most important thing for us as players after what happened in the previous games is that Saturday’s game is a must-win for us‚” Hlanti said.

“Because at the end of the day‚ whatever we do as players‚ it’s something that we want as players.