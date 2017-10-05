Ackermann, Harmer make return
The Warriors have been bolstered by the return of Simon Harmer and Colin Ackermann to their ranks for this weekend’s Sunfoil Series cricket match against the Titans in Benoni.
Offspinner Harmer and batsman Ackermann joined their teammates at training yesterday, after having returned from their Kolpak commitments in England.
Harmer had a fantastic season for Essex, helping to bowl them to the Division One championship title in their first season back in the top flight.
He took an impressive 72 wickets at just under 20 runs per victim. That included a career-best of nine for 95.
He will be looking to convert that form into added success for the Warriors, starting in Benoni tomorrow.
Ackermann scored more than 600 runs in 12 games for Leicestershire, which included two hundreds.
Unfortunately, Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram, who had similar batting figures to Ackermann, is unavailable for the Titans match due to a side-strain injury.
Ackermann and Harmer are likely to replace Tabraiz Shamsi, who was on loan from the Titans, and seamer Andrew Birch in the team who drew to the Cobras at St George’s Park at the weekend.
Depending on conditions at Benoni, the Warriors may want to include another seamer, which means a batsman may have to make way.
“It’s great to have the Kolpak guys in the setup,” coach Malibongwe Maketa said yesterday.
“We face some difficult selection choices, but that is where we want to be at. It’s good to have competition for spots within the squad.”
There has yet to be a result in two rounds (six matches) of Sunfoil Series matches this season.
The Warriors will be hoping Benoni’s surface gives them a fair chance at fashioning a result. The 13-man Warriors squad: Colin Ackermann, Tladi Bokako, Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Simon Harmer, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Yaseen Vallie