Ackermann, Harmer make return

The Warriors have been bolstered by the return of Simon Harmer and Colin Ackermann to their ranks for this weekend’s Sunfoil Series cricket match against the Titans in Benoni.

Offspinner Harmer and batsman Ackermann joined their teammates at training yesterday, after having returned from their Kolpak commitments in England.

Harmer had a fantastic season for Essex, helping to bowl them to the Division One championship title in their first season back in the top flight.

He took an impressive 72 wickets at just under 20 runs per victim. That included a career-best of nine for 95.

He will be looking to convert that form into added success for the Warriors, starting in Benoni tomorrow.

Ackermann scored more than 600 runs in 12 games for Leicestershire, which included two hundreds.