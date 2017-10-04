Serena’s return may not be that easy – Evert

New mother Serena Williams will lack some of her trademark intimidation factor when she returns to tennis, US great Chris Evert said, warning that the 23-time grand slam-winner may find her comeback tough.

Williams, who gave birth to a baby girl last month, has said she is planning to defend her title at the Australian Open in January — just 4½ months after becoming a mother.

But Evert said standards in women’s tennis had risen this year since Williams stepped off the tour, warning that the 36-year-old would be returning to a more competitive environment.

“I think that this whole year, the level has gone up because Serena hasn’t been dominant and the other players have all felt that they had a shot at it, at the No 1 ranking,” Evert said, speaking in her role as an ambassador for this month’s WTA Finals in Singapore.

“I think that because of that challenge, they have improved in the physical and the mental part of it because they’ve all had a shot at it and they’ve pushed each other. That’s why there have been so many different winners.