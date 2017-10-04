Proteas embrace cool Ottis
New coach Gibson has slipped seamlessly into cricket hot seat
New coach Ottis Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas hot seat and has already brought positive changes‚ especially in the bowling department, says South African captain Faf du Plessis.
In the first test match under Gibson‚ the Proteas crushed modest Bangladesh by 333 runs with two full sessions of the fifth day to spare and Du Plessis said he enjoyed working with the new coach.
“He has been really good and as I said before this test‚ it has been a really seamless transition.”
“He has come in to try and understand the Proteas culture and how we go about our business and he has observed,” Du Plessis said.
“If there is an area where he felt he can add value‚ he has definitely added that.”
Du Plessis said Gibson‚ a former fast bowler for the West Indies in tests and ODIs‚ would help improve the likes of the younger speedsters in the side like Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.
“From a bowling point of view‚ I am really excited to see what he is going to bring to the side over the next two years.
“He adds a lot of value in that department and he also gives the other coaching staff the freedom to coach in their specific areas.
“He has brought positivity and now and then a little bit of humour and we are enjoying his company,” Du Plessis said. “He is very happy. He is enjoying this challenge and he has a few plans in place.
“From a test cricket and ODI point of view‚ the ultimate goal for him is to try and make an impact at the World Cup in two years’ time.”
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal showered praise on veteran spinner Rangana Herath, who sparked his team to a nail-biting 21-run win over Pakistan in the first test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The 39-year-old left-armer grabbed six for 43 — taking 11 wickets in the match — as Pakistan slumped to 114 all out chasing a target of 136 to win.
“He is a wily old fox and I have to say Rangana is a team man and an asset to the team,” Chandimal said after Sri Lanka secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
The second test – a day-night affair — starts in Dubai on Friday.
“He is supportive to me and the players, with what he has learnt from cricket,” Chandimal said of Herath, who also racked up his 400th wicket in his 84th test.
“Every young player goes to talk to him about his bowling and experiences. Looking to the future, yes, he is 39, a little bit old now, but he always tries to do his best.”
“I just want him throughout my career.”
Herath compiled 100 test wickets against Pakistan in his 20th appearance against them, becoming the first bowler to achieve the feat.
Chandimal also hailed wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, whose battling 40 not out took Sri Lanka to 138 in their second innings after Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah recorded five for 51.
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was disappointed with the performance of his batsmen.
“We should have chased this target,” Arthur, who saw Pakistan slide to a 10th defeat in 16 tests, said .
“We did a lot of homework against Herath. But obviously on the last day he was always going to be a factor and you’ve got to give him more respect.”- AFP