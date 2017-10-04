New coach Gibson has slipped seamlessly into cricket hot seat

New coach Ottis Gibson has made a seamless transition to the Proteas hot seat and has already brought positive changes‚ especially in the bowling department, says South African captain Faf du Plessis.

In the first test match under Gibson‚ the Proteas crushed modest Bangladesh by 333 runs with two full sessions of the fifth day to spare and Du Plessis said he enjoyed working with the new coach.

“He has been really good and as I said before this test‚ it has been a really seamless transition.”

“He has come in to try and understand the Proteas culture and how we go about our business and he has observed,” Du Plessis said.

“If there is an area where he felt he can add value‚ he has definitely added that.”

Du Plessis said Gibson‚ a former fast bowler for the West Indies in tests and ODIs‚ would help improve the likes of the younger speedsters in the side like Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.

“From a bowling point of view‚ I am really excited to see what he is going to bring to the side over the next two years.

“He adds a lot of value in that department and he also gives the other coaching staff the freedom to coach in their specific areas.

“He has brought positivity and now and then a little bit of humour and we are enjoying his company,” Du Plessis said. “He is very happy. He is enjoying this challenge and he has a few plans in place.

“From a test cricket and ODI point of view‚ the ultimate goal for him is to try and make an impact at the World Cup in two years’ time.”

