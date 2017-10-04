North West edges clear in Nomads SA U-13 Champs

North West lost the title bid to Ekurhuleni last year, but Stefano Marchetti and Ockert Britz ensured that the 2016 runners-up are in an attacking position in this year’s Nomads SA Under-13 Championship.

The pair threw down the gauntlet with sub-par rounds and team mates Rorisang Nkosi, Dandre de Villiers and Leonard Bevan did the rest to push North West to the top of the pile at Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Tuesday.

Marchetti racked up five birdies on his way to a three-under-par 69 while Britz birdied one, six and 18 for 71. Nkosi contributed 77, Villiers returned a 78 and Leonard Bevan added an 80 for an opening total of 15 under 375 and a one shot lead over Central Gauteng.

Marchetti’s effort was never challenged and he leads the Individual Competition by two shots from Britz and Central Gauteng’s Hannes Strooh.

Strooh and Amilkar Bhana, who opened with a 72, led the chase for Central Gauteng.

The duo was well supported by two rounds of 77 from Joshua Hirsch and Jaden Deltel and a 79 from Stephanie Barbaglia.

Gauteng North and Western Province sit in joint third on 384 and the defending champions have their work cut out if hope to capture a fourth successive victory. Ekurhuleni is fifth on 398.

Bhana – who won last year’s Individual Competition by eight shots – sits in fourth place, while Tiaan Hugo from Southern Cape and Ekurhuleni’s Kiera Floyd carded 73s to finish a further shot back.

Reinhardt Uys, Rialdo de Bruyn and Dujuan Snyman all tied for seventh on 74.

Jordan Wessels was the top performer for Eastern Province. The Wedgewood junior carded a 76 to grab a share of 12th.

First Round Scores: Team (Best 5 scores of 6 to count)

375 North West Stefano Marchetti 69 Ockert Brits 71 Rorisang Nkosi 77 Dandre de Villiers 78 Leonard Bevan 80 Luc Gavignin 80

376 Central Gauteng Hannes Strooh 71 Amilkar Bhana 72 Joshua Hirsch 77 Jaden Deltel 77 Stephanie Barbaglia 79 Cayden Lasarow 82

384 Gauteng North Dujuan Snyman 74 Joshua Koekemoer 76 Henry Juan Human 76 Phil Snyman 78 Fabrizio de Abreu 80 Zinan Maimane 97

384 Western Province Jack Buchanan 75 Caden Chuang 75 Matthew Lotz 77 James Ricketts 78 Eric Venter 79 Taahir Mallick 84

398 Ekurhuleni Kiera Floyd 73 Hunter Walker 78 Tyron Groenveld 81 Marno Lange 83 Corne Jansen 83 Siyabonga Magubane 84

402 Southern Cape Tiaan Hugo 73 Trent Evans 80 Eduard Coetzee 81 Kass Muller 83 Ryan Melville 85 Nathan Jacobs 92

404 SA Kids Rialdo de Bruyn 74 Ruben Jansen van Rensburg 79 Keagan Crosbie 79 Bernhard Köster 85 Yusuf Dadoo 87 Kwantu Dolomba 91

405 Boland Conrad Loubser 77 Dylan Kayne 77 Ineke Brynard 82 Auden Julies 83 Ghery Rabie 86 Andre Conradie 110

419 Eastern Province Jordan Wessels 76 Johndre Ludick 84 Shane Hayward 85 Devon Valentine 87 Charles Rose-Innes 87 Rostin Adams 88

445 Border Ryan Koekemoer 80 Jason Brooks 85 Edward Abrahams 89 Benjamin Weber 95 Stephen Aylesbury 96 Luke Moore 99

451 Northern Cape Jano Malan 77 Fareez Alexander 84 Lourens Maritz 93 Johan van Niekerk 98 Juvanre Brink 99 Petrus Karsten 100

458 Mpumalanga Iwann le Roux 84 Dian Rossouw 88 Derrick Howard 89 Antoni Theron 94 Lucia Mhlabane 103 Danie Strydom 105

First Round Scores: Individual

69 Stefano Marchetti 69

71 Hannes Strooh 71; Ockert Brits 71

72 Amilkar Bhana 72

73 Kiera Floyd 73; Tiaan Hugo 73

74 Reinhardt Uys 74; Rialdo de Bruyn 74; Dujuan Snyman 74

75 Jack Buchanan 75; Caden Chuang 75

76 Joshua Koekemoer 76; Jordan Wessels 76; Henry Juan Human 76

77 Jano Malan 77; Joshua Hirsch 77; Conrad Loubser 77; Rorisang Nkosi 77; Jaden Deltel 77; Matthew Lotz 77; Dylan Kayne 77